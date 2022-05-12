Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Athenex by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

