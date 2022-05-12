Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,891 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.