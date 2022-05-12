Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.28.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.