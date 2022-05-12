Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $161.67

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.67 and last traded at $165.38, with a volume of 10153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.28.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day moving average of $324.79.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

