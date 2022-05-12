Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.12. 61,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,889. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.