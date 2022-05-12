Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,593. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.