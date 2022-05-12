Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BCEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 5,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,443. Atreca has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Get Atreca alerts:

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atreca by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Atreca by 184.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.