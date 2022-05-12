Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BCEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 5,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,443. Atreca has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.
In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.
About Atreca (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.