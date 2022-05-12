AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,126,031. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

