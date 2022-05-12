aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

