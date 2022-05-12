AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider David Clarke Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$19.10 ($13.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,200.00 ($26,527.78).
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.
About AUB Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.