AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider David Clarke Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$19.10 ($13.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,200.00 ($26,527.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 75 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

