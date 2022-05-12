Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 20,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
