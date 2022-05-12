Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 20,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.