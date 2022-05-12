Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AUNFF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.64.
About Aurcana Silver (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurcana Silver (AUNFF)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.