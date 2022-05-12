Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AUNFF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

