Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.74

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.