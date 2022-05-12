Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

