Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 188,538 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $647,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.