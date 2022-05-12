Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.

Avaya stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,824,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

