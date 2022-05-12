Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.
Avaya stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,824,000.
Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.