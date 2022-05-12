Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.815-$2.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 226,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Avaya has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $16,824,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avaya by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Avaya by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

