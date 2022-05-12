Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Avaya updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Avaya has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avaya by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $16,824,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.
About Avaya (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.