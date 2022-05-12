Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Avaya updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Avaya has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avaya by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $16,824,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.