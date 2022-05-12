Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.32 EPS.

Avid Technology stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 520,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Avid Technology has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $964.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

