Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.06 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.51 EPS.

AVID stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 520,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $964.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.