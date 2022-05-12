Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,911. The company has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.44.
ASM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
