Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,911. The company has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.