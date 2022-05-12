Aviva PLC Acquires 5,230 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

NYSE:DVN opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

