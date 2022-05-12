Aviva PLC Acquires 8,052 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $131.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

