Aviva PLC Buys 9,077 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 839,727 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.