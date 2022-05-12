Aviva PLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,365 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Autohome worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 106.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

