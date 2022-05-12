Aviva PLC Purchases 15,272 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after purchasing an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 550.38 and a quick ratio of 3.75. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.