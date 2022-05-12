Aviva PLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MET opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

