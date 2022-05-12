Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

