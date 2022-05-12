Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $3,871,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

