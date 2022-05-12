Aviva PLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,113,000 after acquiring an additional 259,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $71.80 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

