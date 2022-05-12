AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Wedbush

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

AVRO stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

