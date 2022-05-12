Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

