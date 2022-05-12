Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

