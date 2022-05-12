AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. AZEK has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

