AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.