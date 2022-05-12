AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Trading Down 10.1%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 324,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,048,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

