B. Riley Increases Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $27.50

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

