B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID stock opened at 13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.67 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 22.05 and a 200-day moving average of 32.24.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

