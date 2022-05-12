B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,203 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

