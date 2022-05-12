B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.78 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.