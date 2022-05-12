B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 378,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 157,270 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

