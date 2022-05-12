B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

