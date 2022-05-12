Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.63

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.63 and last traded at $103.21, with a volume of 30883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.47.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
