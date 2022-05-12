Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.20

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.20 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 162.20 ($2.00), with a volume of 2715241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.01).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.79.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

