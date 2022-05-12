Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,481,289,705.70 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

