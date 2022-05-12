Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Down 14.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 52,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 556,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
