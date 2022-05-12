Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Down 14.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 52,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 556,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

