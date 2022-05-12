Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.58). 186,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 488,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.53).

In other Baltic Classifieds Group news, insider Edmund Williams acquired 373,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £500,100.06 ($616,570.16). Also, insider Trevor Mather acquired 357,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £485,724 ($598,846.01).

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

