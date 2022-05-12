Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 30,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.