Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BLX opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

