Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.06

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $509.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

